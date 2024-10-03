At NBA media day, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards weighed in on hypothetical one-on-one matchups between basketball legends, like Luka Doncic versus Larry Bird. Edwards quickly made some picks, while others took him more time to decide.

Anthony Edwards picking the modern-day players over their predecessors

Edwards shared his thoughts on a series of hypothetical one-on-one matchups between basketball legends. When asked to choose between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo in their prime, Edwards confidently picked Rondo. For a showdown between Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant, he leaned towards KD. In a more debated matchup, Edwards ultimately chose Luka Doncic over Larry Bird.

At just 23 years old, Anthony Edwards grew up watching basketball icons like LeBron James and Stephen Curry dominate the 2010s. However, his study of the game extends beyond his era. He has also analyzed the playstyles of legends like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade, incorporating some of their signature moves into his own repertoire.

In a one-on-one setting, making solid predictions is tricky, but Anthony Edwards understands the game deeply and recognizes what strategies succeed. Without teammates for support, players must depend entirely on their own intelligence and skill set to generate a clean shot and outmaneuver the defender in isolation.

The Luka Doncic vs. Larry Bird matchup is likely the most contentious of the hypothetical one-on-ones, but it's no shock that Edwards leaned toward the more contemporary player. From his perspective, Edwards infamously said that Michael Jordan was the only player with skill back in the day, while the rest, in his view, didn’t quite measure up to today's standards.

The Luka Doncic – Larry Bird debate by the numbers

Statistically, both Larry Bird and Luka Doncic have demonstrated their ability to impact all facets of the game. Bird posted career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, showcasing his all-around prowess. Similarly, Luka's versatile numbers include 28.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, proving his effectiveness across the board as well.

Luka Doncic's unlimited shooting range and ability to slice through defenses, even at a slower pace compared to other NBA stars, have drawn frequent comparisons to Larry Bird. Many fans and analysts have highlighted these similarities, noting how Doncic mirrors Bird's unique style and effectiveness on the court.

The question appears simple, yet it carries numerous complexities. Larry Bird serves as a blueprint for players like Luka Doncic, who will likely be regarded as all-time greats in the league. Bird's remarkable skills, despite lacking overt athleticism, distinguish him, and Doncic is reflecting those same traits.

The Slovenian superstar, is already a consistent All-Star and recently cracked the top-10 list for most triple-doubles in NBA history. This level of success often invites comparisons to Celtics legend Larry Bird. However, the bigger question is how Doncic will adapt as his career progresses, navigating the inevitable challenges that come with different stages of his journey.

Although these matchups will always be theoretical, it’s fascinating to see how Edwards perceives them. As he enters his fifth season, Edwards seeks to lead the Timberwolves towards the promised land.