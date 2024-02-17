Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards is revealing that Kevin Durant is his favorite NBA player of all-time.

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards is revealing that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is his favorite NBA player of all time. Edwards revealed the information during NBA All-Star Weekend.

“Kevin Durant’s my favorite player of all time of course, so definitely just being around him is super cool.” Anthony Edwards on being around other stars at All-Star Weekend 🔥pic.twitter.com/ioyLQkNvyI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Edwards is tipping his cap to Durant during a very special season for both players. The Timberwolves guard has his Minnesota ball club at the very top of the Western Conference standings. As All-Star weekend continues for the NBA Saturday, the Timberwolves are first with a 39-16 record in the West.

Edwards is a huge reason for Minnesota's success. He's averaging more than 26 points a game for the Timberwolves, with 5.2 rebounds and assists per game. He's currently on a tear, scoring at least 34 points in the team's last two games. Edwards has won the praise of many analysts, including ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith. Smith said Edwards is one of the greatest players in the league right now and will bring an NBA championship to the Timberwolves.

Durant is also having a great season. The 17-year veteran of the NBA recently passed Moses Malone on the NBA scoring list and is also putting up video game numbers on offense. Durant is averaging more than 28 points a game this year, his highest scoring average since the 2022-23 campaign when he played for the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix is fifth in the West with a 33-22 record.

NBA All-Star weekend continues Saturday with the Slam Dunk contest and 3-point contest. The All-Star game is on Sunday, at 8:00 Eastern. Durant is a starter for the West in the All-Star game, while Edwards is a reserve for the team.