The Minnesota Timberwolves have been pretty banged up of late. Karl-Anthony Towns is still sidelined with a calf strain and has no firm timetable to return. Right now, both Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are dealing with lingering injuries that could keep them out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards and Gobert have now both popped up on the official injury report for the Timberwolves. Edwards is questionable with soreness in his left hip, which is an issue that he has been dealing with over the past few games. Likewise, Gobert is also questionable with a sore right groin.

If both players are unable to go on Wednesday then the Timberwolves will be extremely shorthanded against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Apart from Towns, Edwards, and Gobert, Taurean Prince is also questionable to play, while Jordan McLaughlin remains out of commission.

It is worth noting, however, that despite his recent injury woes, Edwards has yet to miss a single game this season for Minnesota. He’s been tagged as questionable with this same injury in the past few games, but he has been able to play through the pain. It wouldn’t be surprising if it’s the same case for him on Wednesday.

Gobert, on the other hand, has also played through his injury over the past two games. However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner lasted just 13 and four minutes, respectively, in his last two appearances before being pulled from the game because of the groin problem. The Wolves could finally opt to give Gobert the night off on Wednesday.