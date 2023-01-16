It’s been a disappointing season so far for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns is currently sidelined with a right calf strain. He’s missed the past 23 games and at the end of November, he was ruled out for four to six weeks with the injury. The Rudy Gobert experiment hasn’t quite worked out either. But the team has been playing better in recent weeks. They have won six of their last seven games. However, if they want to keep up their strong play against the Utah Jazz on Monday, they might have to do so without Gobert and rising star Anthony Edwards. Both players are listed as questionable for the Jazz game.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Utah: QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Left Hip Soreness

Gobert – Right Groin Soreness

Prince – Left Ankle Sprain OUT

McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

Minott – G League Assignment

Towns – Right Calf Strain — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 15, 2023

Anthony Edwards is listed with left hip soreness and Rudy Gobert is listed with right groin soreness. Should Edwards miss the Jazz game, it will be the first game he has missed all season. He has played in and started all 44 games for the Timberwolves this season. He has become one of the top rising superstars in the NBA. This season he is averaging 23.8 points per game, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the three-point line.

Gobert has missed six games this season. While his numbers aren’t too far off from his career averages, he is not having the impact that was expected of him. He is averaging 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots while shooting 67.8 percent from the field.

The Timberwolves are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 22-22.