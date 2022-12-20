By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Don’t expect the Minnesota Timberwolves to have Karl-Anthony Towns back in action anytime soon. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch believes that the talented big man will still be needing weeks of recovery before he can suit up and take the floor for Minnesota (h/t Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic).

Towns has missed 10 games in a row since suffering a calf injury in a late-November road game against the Washington Wizards. Since Towns suffered the injury, the Timberwolves, however, haven’t been doing terribly on the floor. They have done a good job of keeping their head above water, going 6-4 in those games while averaging 117.2 points per contest, which is even better than their season average of 115.5 points. Still, Minnesota is at its best when Towns is healthy and playing, so the hope is that Anthony Edwards and the rest of the healthy Timberwolves players will be able to hold the fort and make the team playoff relevant until Towns’ return.

The Timberwolves, who are on a three-game win streak after taking down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home on Monday, have a 16-15 record, good enough for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings.

The expectation is that Towns will be back sometime in January, but that could still change, depending on his progress.