The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors were in the heat of battle in their last game, but things started to get animated between two teammates. With the game tied at 95 with around five minutes left, Julius Randle had the ball and looked like he was going to make a play. In the paint, Rudy Gobert had a mismatch and he called for the ball, but Randle looked him off and didn't pass it to him.

That led to Gobert slowly walking out of the paint, but it was too late as the referees called a three-second violation. When the Timberwolves started going down the court, Anthony Edwards was seen yelling and frustrated at Gobert.

The Timberwolves ended up losing the game, and though that play may not be the sole reason they lost, but there's no doubt that those emotions attributed to it.

Timberwolves still trying to build chemistry

That particular play shows that the chemistry and trust isn't all the way there with the Timberwolves yet. Julius Randle has only been with the team for about a month and a half, and he's probably still trying to find his way on the team. He's already had some big games, and also won them a few, most recently a buzzer-beater against the Phoenix Suns.

Maybe Randle and Anthony Edwards saw something different on the play, but if Rudy Gobert gets the ball in that situation, there's a good chance he's making the basket. Edwards has never been shy of expressing how he feels, and in the heat of the moment with the game tied, his emotions got the best of him.

The Timberwolves will learn from this moment, and they'll be better as the season progresses. The hope is that they can figure out what went wrong on that play now so it doesn't happen in the future.