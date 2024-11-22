Thursday night just went from bad to worse for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 110-105 road defeat to the Toronto Raptors. With the Timberwolves chasing the game while down by four with 11.4 seconds left, Naz Reid ended up banging knees with the returning Scottie Barnes and immediately crumpled to the ground in pain.

That did not look good at all for the Timberwolves big man; in the immediate aftermath of falling to the ground, he slapped the hardwood in frustration and then clutched onto his left knee. The worst part is that the game was nearly over, and the Timberwolves' chances of winning weren't exactly good at the time of Reid's injury.

It was a struggle for Reid on Thursday night, as he scored just two points and hauled in four rebounds in 22 minutes of play before sustaining what looks like a serious injury. The Timberwolves will be hoping that this won't require a lengthy absence.