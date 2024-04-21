The Minnesota Timberwolves struck first in the first round of the NBA Playoffs agains the Phoenix Suns with a dominating 120-95 win on Saturday. This was one series where many fans and media felt like the lower seed could pull off an upset. But the Timberwolves made a huge statement behind budding superstar Anthony Edwards. But it was a message from Suns star Bradley Beal before the playoffs even began that Edwards said helped fuel the Wolves as per NBA reporter Travis Singleton.
“We just wanted to show that we was the more desperate team tonight. Nothing about No. 1 or No. 2, we’re No. 3. These guys came in here and whooped us on our home court the last game of the season,” Edwards said. “Brad Beal said he told our coach that he don’t think we play hard enough, and he was right. [Chris] Finch didn’t like that, he came in the next day was like, ‘we got guys on other teams telling me that y’all don’t play hard enough for me,’ and he was totally right. We were just out there running around letting them do what they wanted to do.”
The Timberwolves had lost all three regular season games against the Suns. The Wolves trailed by double digits in the second half of each of those games. Game 1 was a big statement for the Wolves to prove that they could play with the Suns. Even so, Edwards admitted that it’s just one game.
“That’s a great team, all three of those guys are great players,” Edwards said. “It’s going to be hard to beat these guys, we got to bring it every night. It’s just one game. They’re going to be ready to go the next time we play.”
Anthony Edwards’ continued his superstar ascension in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs
It was Anthony Edwards who took control of Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs and helped power the Timberwolves to a win. He blasted the Suns in the third quarter to create separation between them and the Timberwolves as they took control of the game and never looked back.
Edwards powered a 19-4 run for the Timberwolves late in the third quarter and even engaged in a little bit of trash talk with Kevin Durant. Edwards finished the game with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. He shot 14-24 from the field, 4-8 from three point range and 1-2 from the free throw line.
It’s been an MVP caliber season for the budding star who was named to his second consecutive All-Star appearance. This season, Edwards averaged a career high 25.9 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.1 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Last season during the Wolves first round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets, Edwards averaged 31.6 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 34.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free throw line. Edwards elevates his game in the playoffs and this season looks to be no different.