At one point during the Minnesota Timberwolves' Monday night clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Minnesota community felt a wave of unease. During the third quarter, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards appeared to have hurt his elbow during a drive to the basket and was taken to the locker room. (clip via Dane Moore)
Anthony Edwards is questionable to return with a right elbow contusion, the team says.
Here’s the play he hurt it. pic.twitter.com/ezyrA1Q09K
— Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 5, 2024
Moments later, he was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion and was ruled questionable to return. However, it seems that getting hurt won't stop the 22-year-old from playing. In the fourth quarter, Edwards returned to the floor, to the surprise of many. (per Underdog NBA)
While this can be a commendable scenario of how Edwards is willing to tough it out and channel his inner Mamba Mentality, it was also a cause of concern for some. Based on social media reactions to the news, several fans voiced worry for the young star's health.
Some are calling for Edwards to rest and avoid any possibility of the elbow getting worse. The two-time All-Star is arguably the centerpiece of the Timberwolves franchise at the moment, and him being healthy is crucial for the team as the postseason nears.
This season, Anthony Edwards is 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. His performance throughout the season has been one of the main reasons why the team is a frontrunner in the Western Conference. Presently, the Timberwolves are in a close fight against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top seed.
Their play has taken a step forward this season compared to previous years, so it's essential that the entire team will have fully rested and healthy bodies come the playoffs.