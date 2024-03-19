On Monday night, it was Anthony Edwards who became the talk of the town after he embarrassed John Collins with a mean poster jam during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 114-104 win over the Utah Jazz. Edwards got so much elevation, giving Collins no chance to contest his dunk attempt — with the Timberwolves star leaving a trail of destruction in his wake after his stiff-arm on the Jazz big man knocked him out for the rest of the game.
It seemed like Edwards had a vendetta against Collins. The Timberwolves star didn't just throw down the arguable dunk of the year over him, he also hit him with a nasty crossover in the first half. But it seemed like Edwards' mockery of Collins did not stop on the hardwood.
After the game, Anthony Edwards took some time to engage with some of his fans who made the trip to Salt Lake City. One fan asked the Timberwolves star if he could get his jersey. Edwards rebuffed the request, and in doing so, it sounded like his reason for doing so was that he was going to hand out the jersey to John Collins. While that would have been hilarious, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that what Edwards said was “Collin”, which meant that he was going to do a jersey swap with Collin Sexton in the locker room.
So to be accurate about this: Anthony Edwards exchanged jerseys with Collin Sexton. The two are longtime friends from their days of growing up in Georgia….
He did not say John Collins https://t.co/9wza1T91aG
— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 19, 2024
It would have been one of the worst professional days of John Collins' career if Anthony Edwards rubbed even more salt on his wounds by giving him his jersey. The mere thought of Edwards doing this had fans in stitches on social media, but alas, the truth is oftentimes more grounded than the possibilities presented to us by our imaginations.
Edwards will now have to find the joy he had in the way he crushed the Jazz on Monday in lifting a shorthanded Timberwolves squad. Currently, Naz Reid is dealing with a head knock, Rudy Gobert is nursing a rib injury, while Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't have a definite return timeline from his meniscus tear.
The Timberwolves will be facing the reigning champion Denver Nuggets later tonight, and it'll be interesting if Edwards can replicate his thorough demolition of John Collins against a much tougher opponent.