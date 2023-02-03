The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and there were some notable omissions, one of whom was Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. The reserves were voted on by the league’s 30 coaches and their decision to leave Edwards off the team drew some sharp criticism on social media from Edwards’ Wolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

This gotta be a joke. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 3, 2023

Putting Anthony Edwards case for the NBA All-Star game aside for one second, looking at the Western Conference standings and the players who were named to the All-Star team either as a starter or a reserve, the Wolves are the only team that is in current playoff/play-in positioning and will not have a representative in Salt Lake City. The Timberwolves are currently 6th in the West, good enough to avoid the play-in tournament and are only two games back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the 4th seed and homecourt advantage in the first round.

Going back to Edwards, he has as good a case as anyone in the West for an All-Star berth. This season, Edwards is putting up career-highs across the board with 24.9 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from the three-point line, both career-highs. He is the Wolves leading scorer and he is third on the team behind D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns in assists. It’s been Edwards stellar play that has helped the Wolves turn things around since their poor start to the season and helped keep the afloat amid Towns’ absence due to injury.