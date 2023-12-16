Is Anthony Edwards the next Michael Jordan?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most surprising teams of the 2023-24 NBA season so far. The Timberwolves have been the top team in the Western Conference record-wise and they have one of the best players in the NBA in Anthony Edwards. During his young career, Anthony Edwards has drawn comparisons to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Jordan is often considered to be the greatest player of all time. Edwards recently pushed back on the Jordan comparisons via Complex, but he did offer a little interesting tidbit.

Anthony Edwards: "I just want [the Michael Jordan comparisons] to stop." "Why?" Ant: "Just because he's the greatest to ever play basketball. And I'm so far from it." "Do you feel like MJ could guard you?" Ant: "Hell nah! No." 👀 (via @Complex)pic.twitter.com/PoOvFPc80R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 15, 2023

When asked about the Michael Jordan comparisons, Anthony Edwards stated that Jordan is the greatest player to ever play the game and that his career to this point pales in comparison. But Edwards was then asked if Jordan can guard him one-on-one to which Edwards responded with a resounding, ‘hell nah!'

Edwards was also asked whether or not Jordan would be able to get his points to which Edwards responded with, “He's gonna do his thing, but it's going to be a tough night.”

Anthony Edwards has suited up in 20 games this season for the Timberwolves at a little over 33 minutes per game. He's been averaging 23.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Wolves have gotten off to an 18-5 start and hold the top spot in the West standings. They are 8-2 in their last ten games and hold a two and a half game lead over the second seeded Denver Nuggets.