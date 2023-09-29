Let's take a short trip down memory lane. It's the height of the 2020 NBA Draft process. Teams are figuring out the talents of the rookies and who'll they take with their picks. Anthony Edwards was the consensus first overall pick. The Minnesota Timberwolves unsurprisingly took him with the first pick, with the Golden State Warriors taking James Wiseman second.

Fast forward to today. In a recent interview with Jamal Collier of ESPN, Anthony Edwards revealed what happened during his workout for the Warriors during that time. The Timberwolves star said that after an intense workout, head coach Steve Kerr said that he thought Edwards didn't work hard enough, and that they wouldn't take him even if they had the first pick.

“I thought I was working hard,” Edwards said at Timberwolves media day on Thursday. “When he (Steve Kerr) came, I was going through drills and he kept stopping them, like, ‘That's all you got? That's all you got?' And I'm like, ‘Bruh, I'm going hard as you want me to go. What you want me to do? I'm sweating crazy.'”

“He's like, ‘Man, you've got to see Steph [Curry], KD and Klay [Thompson] work out,” Edwards said. “They still was continuously telling me, ‘You didn't work hard enough. If we had the No. 1 pick, we wouldn't take you.' And I was just like, ‘Damn, that's crazy.'”

While that seems like a brutal remark, Edwards speaks of this particular interaction highly. The Timberwolves star credited this moment as the reason why he's a self-proclaimed madman in the gym. This isn't the first time Edwards recounted this story: the fact that he's willing to tell this story repeatedly shows that he doesn't harbor any ill will about this time.

The Timberwolves come into the 2023-24 with high expectations for Anthony Edwards. After an excellent run in the FIBA World Cup (under Steve Kerr, no less), the team is hoping that the star can take them to the promised land this season. With Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert in tow, Minnesota is gunning for at least a playoff berth. Can Edwards ascend to greatness?