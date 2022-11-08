By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their fourth loss in five games on Monday following a brutal defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks, 120-107. Wolves star Anthony Edwards wasn’t at all pleased by this most recent loss, and he did not hold back in criticizing the squad for their subpar effort of late.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch has now doubled down on Edwards’ strong statement. The Minnesota shot-caller accused the squad of cutting corners and having too much confidence in themselves:

“This team probably just expected they were going to be good and short-cutted a few things along the way,” Finch said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “That’s on all of us. Last year’s team was probably searching for more of its identity, but believed they could be good. They had to prove it to the world.”

The Timberwolves made one of the biggest moves in the offseason when they brought in Rudy Gobert via a blockbuster trade deal with the Utah Jazz. Minnesota was expected to be a real threat in the Western Conference after that landscape-shifting deal but at this point, this just hasn’t been the case for this team.

According to Edwards, he believes that the Wolves have been “playing soft” as he blasted the squad for their lack of effort. To be fair, he did say that this criticism was applicable to himself as well, so it’s not as if he’s throwing his teammates under the bus.

The Timberwolves will want to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later, but they face a couple of tough tests in their next two games. They face off against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday before closing out their week with a matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Things just get tougher from here on out for Minnesota.