Captain Clutch strikes again!

Mike Conley has been a big-time player for a very long time in the NBA. After successful stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz, Conley now finds himself as a core contributor for the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Oftentimes a key piece on great Western Conference teams, Conley’s presence has been a stabilizing force for the Timberwolves. Thursday night served as a great reminder on how valuable Conley truly is to a hungry Wolves team.

Facing his former team, Conley played one of his best games of the season. Securing a double-double, Conley rattled off 17 points on just 11 shot attempts while also piling up 10 assists. The 16-year veteran has a calmness to his game that settles Minnesota down, especially late in games. Never trying to do too much, the Wolves point guard just seemingly makes the right play every time.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gave a timely reminder of Mike Conley’s greatness after the 118-103 win.

“Mike’s been doing this his entire career. They called him Captain Clutch in Memphis for a reason.”

Mike Conley closes out another Timberwolves win

Captain Clutch is a fitting nickname, not only for Conley’s career, but his play this season. Finch has relied on him time and time again to close out games.

Thursday was no different as the Mike Conley-Rudy Gobert pick-and-roll pairing is a match made in heaven. The two work so well together to create easy looks, whether that be Conley dancing behind a Gobert screen or Gobert throwing down a Conley lob pass. Minnesota’s offense has taken a step forward though around those two.

Postgame, ClutchPoints asked Mike Conley about how their two-man game fits well with Minnesota’s other great offensive pieces.

Conley affirmed its positives by saying, “I think it’s great. I think our two man, it’s not just about me and Rudy. We get everybody involved as well… We tend to get good looks from it. Coach wanted me to run it a thousand times tonight, but I keep trying to space it in there. Don’t want to wear it out, but it’s a good play for us.”

With the Timberwolves firmly holding onto the top spot in the Western Conference, Conley’s late-game decision-making and shotmaking have been huge benefits to the Wolves’ success so far. Chris Finch’s timely reminder of Conley’s clutch gene serves as a recap through Minnesota’s first 41 games this year as well as Conley’s 16-year career.