It’s hard to deny that Anthony Edwards has emerged as one of the biggest snubs for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is in the midst of another breakout season, and at this point, it’s almost impossible to overlook the high level of play he has exhibited throughout the course of the 2022-23 campaign. Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell seems to agree.

The Cavs faced off against the Timberwolves on Saturday, with Minnesota escaping with a 110-102 victory. Mitchell was able to witness Edwards’ heroics first-hand as the Wolves guard dropped a game-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and three triples in the win.

Even Mitchell himself concedes that Edwards’ performances this season should earn him a spot on the All-Star squad:

“He should be an All-Star this year,” Mitchell said. “… He’s been playing out of his mind.”

Unfortunately, the fans seem to think otherwise. Edwards was snubbed for the All-Star team during the preliminary rounds of voting, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to make the cut. Not even the fact that he’s currently averaging across-the-board career-best numbers of 23.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.7 steals, while also connecting on 2.6 triples per game is enough to convince the fans that he’s been playing at an All-Star level.

The fact that the Timberwolves are a small-market team could have a lot to do with Anthony Edwards’ All-Star snub. Minnesota does not have a ton of nationally televised games, which may have played a key role in his popularity among NBA fans. Nevertheless, if he keeps on playing like this, it’s only going to be a matter of time before Edwards makes his All-Star debut.