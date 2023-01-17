Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory.

Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild NBA record for the youngest player to ever reach 500 triples made in his career. Not even the great Stephen Curry could touch that record.

Edwards needed just 189 games to reach the 500-mark. The next player on the list is Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, who drained his 500th 3-pointer in 208 games. It goes without saying that this is just one of many records Edwards will be setting in his career.

Be that as it may, this feat probably won’t be as sweet for Anthony Edwards considering how it happened in a loss. This young man is a team player and while personal accolades are great, it’s still all about winning for the 21-year-old.

The Timberwolves saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Monday courtesy of a very hungry Jazz side. At 22-23, Minnesota is currently ninth in the Western Conference. They’re still very much in the playoff picture, but they will need to be much better if they want to go on an extended postseason run.

Edwards and Co. are off on Tuesday, but they will be back in action on Wednesday against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. That’s going to be the first game of a back-to-back set with Minnesota slated to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.