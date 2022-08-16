Rudy Gobert is slated to suit up for a different uniform for the first time in his decade-long career. But it won’t be long until he gets to face his old team as the Utah Jazz visit his Minnesota Timberwolves in the very first week of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Gobert’s return to Utah won’t be much later than that either as the Timberwolves take on the Jazz in Salt Lake City before the turn of the calendar year, per Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert will face the Utah Jazz for the first time on Oct. 21 in Minnesota and will return to Utah for the first time as an opponent on Dec. 9, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 16, 2022

Gobert’s matchups against the Jazz are sure to be emotional affairs as he’s spent his entire career with that same franchise and fan base. The Frenchman went from gangly prospect to game-changing All-Star in his nine years on the team and has become an absolute menace in the paint en route to three Defensive Player of the Year nods.

On the Timberwolves, he’d be bringing a much-needed defensive presence to a team already stacked with offensive firepower. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell are all capable threats to get a bucket, but the team’s inability to rebound and get stops had previously capped their ceiling as a team. Rudy Gobert checks all those boxes.

Gobert’s departure from the Jazz has that team in flux as Donovan Mitchell is left as the lone All-Star on a roster that’s seemed to have run its course. The two Western Conference sides seem to be headed in different directions, but both sides will likely appreciate Rudy Gobert once they square off.