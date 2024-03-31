After a tone-setting win on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a busy Sunday evening planned. Hosting the Chicago Bulls, the Wolves will look to get their revenge from this year’s prior meeting. It was a tough, fall-from-ahead loss as the Bulls played big with both Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond while Coby White caught fire from deep to erase a 22-point halftime deficit. However, a few Timberwolves are dinged up down the final stretch. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin was added to the Timberwolves’ injury report, joining Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.
Jordan McLaughlin has been great for Timberwolves
After acquiring Monte Morris at the trade deadline, it appeared the Timberwolves would likely pivot between Morris and Mike Conley as the sole point guards in Minnesota’s rotation. However, Chris Finch has continued to use Jordan McLaughlin as a tempo-pusher. Mixing him into lineups with Morris and Conley has allowed the Wolves to increase their pace of play, force more turnovers and dabble with extra playmaking.
Over the Timberwolves’ last six games, McLaughlin is averaging over 16 minutes and has made the most of the opportunity. Averaging 6.2 points on insane shooting splits (61.8% FG, 64.0% 3P, 100% FT), it appears J-Mac is suited for a spot in the rotation for the remainder of the regular season. However, he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Bulls. Appearing on the injury report with a left shoulder contusion, Minnesota might be without their spark plug guard off the bench.
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert remain on injury report
Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert (both listed as questionable) continue to nurse ailments that have nagged them over the last couple of weeks. Edwards, who dislocated the middle finger on his left hand, remains listed as questionable. The injury occurred on his poster jam over Utah Jazz forward John Collins earlier in March. The Timberwolves’ star guard has yet to actually miss time due to the dislocation.
Since sustaining the injury, Ant’s consistency has been a little up and down. In those five games, Edwards is averaging 20.6 points and has shot over 43% from the field just once. In two of those five contests, he failed to reach 20 points. While the dislocation may be slightly affecting Edwards, it’s still likely we see him suit up on Sunday night against the Bulls.
Rudy Gobert’s left rib sprain did cause him to miss some games on the Wolves’ road trip earlier this month. Since returning, though, Gobert has been dominant. The Timberwolves’ defensive anchor continues to put up double-doubles left and right. The Frenchman is averaging 13.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over Minnesota’s last five games. With his recent play, ClutchPoints expects Gobert to be ready to roll against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night barring any last-minute changes.