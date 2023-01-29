The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the Sacramento Kings to Target Center on Saturday for the second half of a tough back-to-back. Chris Finch’s team already dispatched of the slumping Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night, Anthony Edwards continuing his outstanding recent play with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Wolves’ young star, however, was initially listed on the injury report for his team’s clash with Sacramento less than 24 hours later. Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Kings

Edwards was initially listed as questionable to play against Sacramento with a right wrist sprain. However, the Wolves star was upgraded to available just before tip-off.

Rudy Gobert is also going to start on Saturday.

Edwards has played the best basketball of his career of late, averaging 29.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals over his last nine games while shooting nearly 42% from three on 8.6 three-point attempts. Minnesota is 6-3 over that stretch, now back over .500 at 26-25 for the first time since early December despite the ongoing absence of Karl-Anthony Towns.

“He’s playing as an All-Star starter, like an All-Star starter right now, like one of the best 10 players in the league these last few games,” Kyle Anderson said of Edwards after the Wolves’ win over the Grizzlies, per the Associated Press. “He’s shown it. And he has a higher ceiling, a lot more room to grow, it’s scary.”

Will Anthony Edwards continue his rise toward superstardom on Saturday when the Kings visit Target Center? We’ll soon find out.