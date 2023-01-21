The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for his return sometime in January. Towns spoke publicly about his injury for the first time on his Twitch platform on Thursday. During the session, he took issue with the ESPN report saying that the reported timetable was far too optimistic and gave Timberwolves fans false hope for a quicker return to the court. Towns revealed that his injury was a Grade three calf sprain with a possible recovery timeline of over two months rather than the shorter timeline that would accompany a grade two sprain.

“I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn’t going to be four to six,” Towns said. “The team was trying to say four to six. There was no way with the injury I sustained, it’s a very significant injury. I don’t know if they were trying to give false hope to the fans or what the case may be.”

This season Towns has been averaging 20.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from the three-point line. The Timberwolves pulled off a major trade in the offseason for All-Star center Rudy Gobert to pair with Towns, but the duo had not had the impact on the court the team would have liked.