Anthony Edwards has been an Iron Man for the Minnesota Timberwolves lately as the 21-year-old continues to play through a hip injury. This is going to be the case again on Saturday with Edwards once again popping up on the injury report against the Houston Rockets. The question in the mind of Timberwolves fans right now is this: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Rockets?

Edwards was initially listed as questionable to play due to a sore left hip. However, if you’ve been following the Wolves these past few games then you’d know that this has been the case for Edwards for some time now. Despite being a perpetual addition to the injury list, Edwards has still been able to play through the pain. This is not going to change on Saturday with the 2020 No. 1 overall pick now cleared to start against Houston.

It is worth noting that Rudy Gobert and Bryn Forbes are all also listed as out against the Rockets. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan McLaughlin remain out as well, which likely had an impact on Minnesota’s decision on Edwards. Austin Rivers has been upgraded to available.

The Rockets, on the other hand, will be without both Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. with respective injuries.

Now as for the question of is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is yes.