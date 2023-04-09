Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The last day of the NBA’s regular season could not have gotten off to a worst start than it has for the Minnesota Timberwolves. First, center Rudy Gobert and guard Kyle Anderson got into a scuffle at the team’s bench, and now, forward Jaden McDaniels has left the game with an apparent injury.

This was supposed to be a game (against the New Orleans Pelicans) where the Timberwolves are attempting to tune up for a play-in tournament game. Instead, it has turned into a day that could have catastrophic after effects.

Jaden McDaniels has been ruled out with an injured hand, and the Twitter page of Pelicans Film Room might have captured the moment where the forward suffered the injury. Spoiler alert…it wasn’t during playing action.

Jaden McDaniels punched a wall so hard he put himself out of the game pic.twitter.com/QJQFoMI1i2 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) April 9, 2023

Who knows what happened to get McDaniels to the point where he wanted to punch a wall? Maybe it was the result of seeing his teammates get into it, or it could be the emotions of the upcoming play-in game bubbling up to a fever pitch.

Whatever the case is, nothing good has ever come from players trying to take their frustrations out on a wall or any object designed to be sturdy. If anything, punching walls have lead to the thing receiving a punch or kick giving punishment back, and in this case, McDaniels injuring his hand.

At any rate, the anger has led to the status of McDaniels being up in the air for the play-in tournament, and ultimately, hurting Minnesota’s chances to advance. Talk about imploding at the worst possible time.