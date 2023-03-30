Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

In what surely would be a heated battle for playoff positioning, there’s no better time for Kevin Durant to return to action for the Phoenix Suns. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves, particularly Jaden McDaniels, don’t seem to be fazed at all despite going up against one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen at such a crucial juncture in the season.

In fact, McDaniels, the Timberwolves’ primary defender on Durant, made life living hell for the returning superstar in his Suns home debut. Despite being a master of putting the ball through the hoop from everywhere on the court, Durant proceeded to start the game by missing his first six shots, which, as the ESPN broadcast crew pointed out, is just the third time it has happened in his career.

And with Jaden McDaniels at the heart of their efforts, the Timberwolves seem to be one of the teams better equipped to deal with elite scorers of Durant’s caliber.

Kevin Durant 0/6 so far in his return. Welcome to Jaden McDaniels and Minnesota State Corrections System KD. — Skillet McTavish (@SMcTavishESQ) March 30, 2023

Kevin Durant been in hell being guarded by Jaden McDaniels 😭 He’ll go to the line, but KD is 0-6 from the field — Timberwolves Talk (@LetsTalk_Wolves) March 30, 2023

Jaden McDaniels is absolutely HOUNDING Kevin Durant. Good lord. — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) March 30, 2023

3rd time Kevin Durant has ever started a game 0-6 in his 15yr career… it’s Jaden McDaniels time 🐺 #WolvesBack — ﾚﾉ尺ﾘᄃ (@jack__facts) March 30, 2023

It may have been preposterous to some when Anthony Edwards clapped back towards the Suns’ acquisition of Kevin Durant by stating that they had Jaden McDaniels to guard him, but McDaniels’ first-half defensive efforts show that Edwards truly may have been onto something with that earlier remark.

Jaden Mcdaniels is clamping Kevin Durant rn ! Ant wasn't lying — No Aces (@busyknowingball) March 30, 2023

It’s not too often that Durant finishes a game shooting below 50 percent from the field; in 42 games played thus far this year, the Suns star has only made less than half his shots eight times — a testament to his insane scoring abilities.

Even then, with Jaden McDaniels’ confidence at an all-time high, the Timberwolves wing could very well earn leaguewide recognition as the best perimeter defender in the NBA. There truly is a reason why the Timberwolves fought tooth and nail to keep him despite the Utah Jazz’s insistence to include him in the Rudy Gobert trade.

Jaden McDaniels the best in the world at his job https://t.co/GnPKiNK95Y — JP (@JuantheGreat25) March 30, 2023

Jaden McDaniels has been the best perimeter defender all year — 🐜Enjoyer (@JSchlick03) March 30, 2023

While it’s still early in the game (at the time of writing, the Timberwolves lead the Suns, 58-50, to begin the third period), holding Kevin Durant to such an uncharacteristic shooting performance (2-9 from the field overall for five points so far) will be such an important part of the Timberwolves’ quest to claim a crucial victory.