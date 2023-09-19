Although he is no longer teammates with Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Jarred Vanderbilt remains a big believer in the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

“[Anthony Edwards] is just a dawg— on both ends… You could tell now that he's like ‘this my team'… The sky is the limit for him… He got everything lined up to be one of those guys,” Vanderbilt said of Anthony Edwards during a recent appearance on the Run Your Race podcast.

Vanderbilt played alongside Anthony Edwards in Minnesota from 2020 to 2022 when he was traded by the Timberwolves to the Utah Jazz. The Edwards version that Vanderbilt teamed up with was already brimming with star potential, but Edwards took yet another big step forward in the 2022-23 NBA season when he averaged a career-high 24.6 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest — both career-best numbers as well.

The Timberwolves have the twin-tower combo of Karl-Antony Towns and Rudy Gobert but it's become clear that Edwards is going to be the face of the franchise for years to come.

Edwards further impressed basketball fans in the NBA offseason when he starred for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While the Americans failed to bring home the gold medal, Anthony Edwards' play in the tournament and in the lead-up to it solidified his status as one of the best young talents in the NBA today.

The Timberwolves are hoping that Edwards will be the one who will finally lead them to winning the ever-elusive NBA title.