The separation between the first to third-ranked teams in the Western Conference is just one game. This means that every result in the next 20 games is going to matter a lot for the postseason. Coach Chris Finch is going to need everyone in his squad to stay in the position that they are in. Crucial members like Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns are necessary in their final push. But, one of these players is not looking too well as of late. It might even affect their game against the Indiana Pacers.
Coach Chris Finch will be taking a big hit when it comes to the Timberwolves rotation. Karl-Anthony Towns will not be with the squad when they face the Pacers, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The shooting big man has been nursing some left knee soreness which means that Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards will need someone to step up from the Timberwolves bench in the next game.
The more concerning part of this absence is that the Timberwolves are going to be on the road. They will go against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz. If the big man chooses to rejoin in the middle of it, there might be concerns about the road trip taking a toll on him. Regardless, the Timberwolves have a great medical staff who are ready to assist him. Hopefully, Towns gets his prime form back soon such that the team not only notches the top seed but also gets the momentum they need to contend for a Larry O'Brien trophy.
KAT's impact on the Timberwolves
The season might be a little bit young to give out assessments but Towns has been phenomenal for the Timberwolves this season. He has been playing an average of 32 minutes for the team and gives them a much-needed boost in all facets. Towns knocks down 50.6% of his field goal attempts to score 22.1 points on a nightly basis. He also grabs 8.4 rebounds and drops three assists to help everyone on the Timberwolves light up when necessary. All of this has translated into wins and being the top-ranked team in the West. Will they maintain this standing?