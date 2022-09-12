Karl-Anthony Towns drops wild praise upon himself that will catch LeBron James, Michael Jordan’s attention

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns does not lack confidence. The big man recently revealed his true opinion of himself from a basketball standpoint, per CBS Sports.

“I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen,” Towns said.

That is quite the claim from Karl-Anthony Towns.

There is no denying the fact that Towns is a tremendous player. He’s never averaged below 18 points in a single season during his 7-year NBA career. Towns averaged just under 25 points per game during the 2021-2022 campaign. He added just under 4 assists per contest while shooting 53 percent from the field.

One area that Karl-Anthony Towns has seen dramatic improvement in is three-point shooting. He shot 41 percent from beyond the arc last year. Towns believes he is one of the best three-point shooters in basketball as well.

Towns did not only talk about himself in his interview with CBS Sports. He shared his scouting report of newly acquired center Rudy Gobert and explained how the duo of himself and Gobert can be properly utilized.

“I think that Rudy’s one of the best defensive players we’ve ever had in the NBA. He has the hardware to prove it,” Towns said. “So putting us together gives us really a whole spectrum of talent to use.”

There will be plenty of people who refer to Karl-Anthony Towns’ comments on himself as outlandish. But his offensive talent combined with Rudy Gobert’s defensive prowess could lead to a lethal front court duo in Minnesota. Towns and the Timberwolves may end up being a dangerous team this season.