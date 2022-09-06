Karl-Anthony Towns has questions after NBA 2K23 three-point ratings release

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns shared his reaction to NBA 2K23’s three-point ratings release on Tuesday. NBA 2K revealed the top 5 three-point shooters in the game, and Towns was surprised to not see his name on the list.

Naturally, Stephen Curry leads the way with a 99 overall three-point rating. Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant, and Luke Kennard are all tied for second with an 88 three-point rating. But Karl-Anthony Towns wants answers as to why he was left out of the top 5 three-point shooters in NBA 2K23.

Does Towns have a legitimate argument?

The Timberwolves big man has a career three-point percentage of 39.7 percent. He shot 41 percent from beyond the arc during the 2021-2022 campaign. He’s never shot worse than 34 percent in a single season from deep. And Towns is the reigning NBA three-point contest champion.

There is no question that Towns is a threat from long range. But which player would he replace on NBA 2K23’s top 5 list? Stephen Curry is the best shooter of all-time. Klay Thompson is considered to be one of the best shooters ever.

Meanwhile, Desmond Bane emerged as a force from deep last season. Luke Kennard makes his living off of the three-ball. And Kevin Durant features an underrated three-point shot.

Nevertheless, Towns will have no shortage of motivation to prove NBA 2K23 wrong this season. He believes in his three-point ability and can make a statement with another strong season from beyond the arc. There is also a good chance that Towns will enter the three-point competition once again.

He will look to lead the Timberwolves to a strong 2022-2023 campaign while shooting the lights out from deep.