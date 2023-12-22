Prayers up, Wolves Nation!

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves may have gotten the huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers. But, a big loss happened as Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a knee injury. Fans were concerned and some sought clarity from Chris Finch after they had made Anthony Davis' squad kneel, via Jack Borman of SB Nation.

“Hopefully it's not too serious,” was the only thing that the Timberwolves head honcho could say.

Chris Finch is hoping that Karl-Anthony Towns does not take too long off the squad. His safety remains the primary concern as he is one of the most important players on the floor on a nightly basis. He proved it once again while facing off with Anthony Davis before he went down.

Towns notched 21 points while hitting 33% of his three-pointers. This in addition to four assists proves how capable he has become in being an offensive engine. His traditional big man duties are always there and he delivers. It got the Timberwolves six rebounds to end his night after 33 minutes of action as he headed to the locker room in pain.

Anthony Edwards would pick up the offensive production in the clutch. In total, he knocked down 27 points and dropped five dimes to finish off the Lakers. Usual contributors like Rudy Gobert with a 15-point and 13-rebound double-double were on display. A total of five Timberwolves players scored double digits while two others were a point shy. It is safe to say that this squad seems ready to pick up the production if one of their stars goes down.