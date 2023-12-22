Will they win the Larry O'Brien trophy?

It is no secret that the Minnesota Timberwolves have been a different squad this year. Anthony Edwards and Co. have been steamrolling past competition and squeaking their way out of clutch situations a lot. Their last challenge was the NBA In-Season Tournament champions Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis put on a show but it was their collapse that got James Worthy declaring a wild statement via Harrison Faigen of SB Nation.

“They can definitely win a championship this year,” the Lakers legend said,

James Worthy's claim may hold a lot of water. Anthony Edwards was blazing with 27 points. His efficiency left a lot to be desired after only knocking down nine out of his 19 shots from the field but he did well. Rudy Gobert was the one manning the boards and preventing the Lakers from getting second-chance opportunities. Mike Conley, on the other hand, was in charge of facilitating the offense which netted the Timberwolves eight assists with only a turnover.

The Lakers were top-heavy in this matchup. Anthony Davis was doing everything in the clutch. He scored 31 points in total by knocking down 11 out of his 20 shots. He was also the one manning the paying with eight rebounds to lead the Lakers. Other players did try to step up like Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura but they would still end up falling short.

It may have been the absence of LeBron James from the squad but that should not be an excuse. There are a lot of things to say after the Lakers got beat by the Timberwolves this time around. But, to claim that they can win the championship might be a little too far.