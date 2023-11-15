The biggest storyline coming out of Tuesday night's NBA action was the altercation between players on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. At the center of it was a sleeper hold on Rudy Gobert from Draymond Green, one that did not prompt Gobert's Timberwolves teammates to jump in and help him immediately.

Patrick Beverley, who played for the Timberwolves in 2021-22 and was thus teammates with a lot of the current Minnesota players, had some disparaging words about Karl-Anthony Towns and rising star Anthony Edwards.

Beverley said Towns was “bogus as hell” during the incident for not doing much to retaliate after Green's hold on Gobert. He also said that Green knew he could do what he wanted because the Timberwolves players didn’t really like Gobert anyway.

Beverley and Gobert missed each other on the Timberwolves by a season. The 12-year veteran didn’t say anything poorly about Gobert but rather went at Towns for not going after Green. He was also simply relaying the message he had heard through the NBA grapevine about Gobert and the Timberwolves. Or perhaps he just assumed because no one went right at Draymond Green that they did not respect Gobert.

RECOMMENDED
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green puts Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold
Warriors' Draymond Green's Rudy Gobert chokehold becomes incredible viral painting

Sonny Giuliano ·

A screenshot of Kendrick Perkins spanking a chair with his belt, put the Suns logo on Perkins and Timberwolves logo on the chair; with Anthony Edwards on the side looking frustrated
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards has hilarious reaction to Suns' 'butt-whopping'

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Rudy Gobert was not happy to pick up a fine for his role in the Draymond Green fight during the Timberwolves win over the Warriors
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert calls out fine as part of Draymond Green fight punishment

Owen Crisafulli ·

Whatever the case may be, it seems that Beverley is simply stirring the pot with Towns. The two might be close and could see it all as a playful friendly banter fest. Regardless, it is kind of funny to see Patrick Beverley jump into the middle of this and poke fun at some of his old teammates.

The Sixers and Timberwolves play each other soon with a November 22 date in the cards.