The biggest storyline coming out of Tuesday night's NBA action was the altercation between players on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. At the center of it was a sleeper hold on Rudy Gobert from Draymond Green, one that did not prompt Gobert's Timberwolves teammates to jump in and help him immediately.

Patrick Beverley, who played for the Timberwolves in 2021-22 and was thus teammates with a lot of the current Minnesota players, had some disparaging words about Karl-Anthony Towns and rising star Anthony Edwards.

Beverley said Towns was “bogus as hell” during the incident for not doing much to retaliate after Green's hold on Gobert. He also said that Green knew he could do what he wanted because the Timberwolves players didn’t really like Gobert anyway.

Beverley and Gobert missed each other on the Timberwolves by a season. The 12-year veteran didn’t say anything poorly about Gobert but rather went at Towns for not going after Green. He was also simply relaying the message he had heard through the NBA grapevine about Gobert and the Timberwolves. Or perhaps he just assumed because no one went right at Draymond Green that they did not respect Gobert.

Whatever the case may be, it seems that Beverley is simply stirring the pot with Towns. The two might be close and could see it all as a playful friendly banter fest. Regardless, it is kind of funny to see Patrick Beverley jump into the middle of this and poke fun at some of his old teammates.

The Sixers and Timberwolves play each other soon with a November 22 date in the cards.