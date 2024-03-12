Karl-Anthony Towns received an updated injury timeline Tuesday, via NBA.com. Towns, a star big man for the Minnesota Timberwolves, reportedly underwent successful surgery on his left knee lateral meniscus tear, the team announced. Towns will be re-evaluated in four weeks, so his playoff status remains in question for now.
The door is certainly open for Towns' return early in the playoffs. Minnesota is currently third in the Western Conference, and Towns has played a huge role in their success during the 2023-24 campaign. So Minnesota's chances of making any kind of run in the Western Conference took an initial blow when it was first revealed that Towns suffered a knee injury.
When could Karl-Anthony Towns return?
Obviously, Minnesota would love for Towns to be able to return during the regular season. The final games of the year would work as rehab outings in a sense. But Towns will not be evaluated again for four weeks, an update that surfaced on Tuesday, March 12. Minnesota's season will end on April 14, so Towns' timetable leaves a lot of uncertainty.
Assuming there are no setbacks, Towns could return for the first round of the playoffs. Again, though, this timeline is for when Towns will be re-evaluated, so it isn't a specific return timeline.
Nevertheless, this Timberwolves team still features enough talent to finish the season strong. Anthony Edwards is establishing himself as an MVP candidate, while Rudy Gobert is always in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.
Overcoming the best teams in the Western Conference will be difficult with or without Towns, though. The Denver Nuggets are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, while the Oklahoma City Thunder hold the best record in the conference as of this story's publication.
For now, the Timberwolves are just focused on clinching the highest possible seed for the playoffs.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Towns' injury status as they are made available.