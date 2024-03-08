The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a devastating blow this week when it was announced that All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns would be sidelined due to a meniscus injury. But all hope might not be lost for Wolves fans. While the there was no initial timeframe for Towns' recovery, it's now clear that he will undergo surgery and the expectation is that he could return for the playoffs as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Wojnarowski reports that Karl-Anthony Towns' injury recovery will be reevaluated in about one month and then is expected to return to the Timberwolves lineup early in the playoffs.
The Wolves have had a strong regular season thus far, holding on to the top spot in the Western Conference standings for most of this year. They had two players selected to the All-Star team in Towns and rising superstar Anthony Edwards.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns has suffered throw several losing seasons and has never been out of the first round of the playoffs. This season represented his best shot to date in terms of making a strong playoff run.
A four-time All-Star, Towns was having another strong season before suffering the injury. He had been averaging 22.1 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 42.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Wolves currently sit at 44-19 at still in first place in the West standings. They've won two games in a row and hold a narrow half game lead over the second seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.