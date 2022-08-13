As Sylvia Fowles played her last regular season game at Target Center with the Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to give the WNBA legend a fitting parting message.

Towns sent a heartwarming tribute to Fowles for what has been an incredible 15-year career in the WNBA. The Timberwolves big man also shared his appreciation for the basketball icon over her influence and impact on empowering women and young girls who aspire to pursue basketball.

“To a legend, congrats on your career, Sylvia. Thank you for all you’ve done for Minnesota, and not only for Minnesota, but for all the women and young girls growing up right now who want to play in the WNBA. Thank you for being an inspiration for this whole generation,” Karl-Anthony Towns said in a video message uploaded by the Timberwolves.

Sylvia Fowles certainly deserves all the recognition she’s getting as she closes the WNBA chapter in her life. She is one of the best players the league has ever seen, and her dominance will always be remembered.

The 36-year-old Fowles, who announced last July that 2022 will be her final season in the WNBA, is the league’s all-time rebounding leader. She is also an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Finals MVP and a four-time Olympic gold winner. She has done and achieved everything there is, and so regardless whatever happens to her season with the Lynx, she can wave goodbye with her head held high.