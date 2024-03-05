Even the best players in the NBA encounter rocky patches, and for the Minnesota Timberwolves' two All-Stars, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, they have endured those aforementioned obstacles as of late. Despite the Timberwolves' 119-114 win on Monday night over the Portland Trail Blazers to bounce back following their crushing loss against the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday, Edwards and Towns have a bit of sorting out to do, with head coach Chris Finch offering his take on what has caused their recent malaise.
Speaking to reporters following the Timberwolves' win over the Blazers, Finch gave a tell-all answer on how the team's All-Stars can right the ship with a little over a month to go before the postseason begins.
“They’re just chasing the game too much. I think they’ve got to pick up their decision-making,” Finch said, per Dane Moore of the Blue Wire.
For Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves head coach wants his brazen young guard to lean into his aggressive playstyle while balancing his playmaking duties. He thinks Edwards is in his head too much when taking on ballhandling duties, which leads to middling results.
“I think Ant, for sure tonight, was looking to facilitate. We talked about getting that ball moving early so everyone can touch it. He has to make sure he doesn’t lose his aggressiveness. We still need him to be aggressive,” Finch added.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves may have made their twin-tower setup work for most of the season, but as of late, it's looking like past woes are haunting Karl-Anthony Towns and company. Chris Finch thinks that Towns should position himself from beyond the arc more often, as not doing so tends to cramp the offense's spacing.
“I think a lot of KAT’s issues have to do with spacing, just get to better spacing like he was doing a couple weeks ago where he has the shot, he has the closeout. Right now, we’re trying to post up in the midrange way too much. It becomes a wrestling match, bogs down the floor,” Finch detailed.
At the very least, the issues plaguing the Timberwolves' stars are very fixable, and with time to spare before the playoffs begin.