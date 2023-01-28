A body cam footage and a traffic surveillance video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest leading to his hospitalization and death have been released to the public. Sure enough, it sparked anger and disappointment among those who have seen it, including from athletes like LeBron James, Chris Paul, Mike Conley, Robert Griffin III and many others.

On Friday evening, videos of the brutal arrest of Nichols have been made public. It showed how the 29-year-old father was mercilessly beaten by five police officers as he asked for help and shouted for his mother.

For those not in the know, Nichols was stopped for reckless driving, resulting to an initial confrontation. When Nichols fled on foot, it led to a second confrontation as police caught up and arrested him. Later on, he complained about shortness of breath, which is why he was taken to hospital. No official cause of death was revealed, though it’s worth noting–based on the videos released and photos from the hospital–that he was beaten badly.

LeBron James took to Twitter to share his reaction to the video, saying, “WE ARE OUR OWN WORSE ENEMY!!!”

Meanwhile, Chris Paul shared his sympathies for the Nichols family and called for a change in “all levels” to put an end to senseless killings and police brutality.

“Change is needed at all levels and we all need to do our part. We can’t lose our humanity as a society. To the Nichols’ family and Memphis community, my heart is with you tonight,” Paul said.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, for his part, highlighted his surprise and pain over what happened.

“Prayer’s up for Tyre Nichol’s family. What they have endured having to watch their defenseless loved one fatally brutalized by Cops is unfathomable,” RGIII wrote.

Here are other reactions to the disturbing Tyre Nichols’ video from the sports world:

I’ve been at a loss for words over the death of Tyre Nichols. I’m sending love to his family and to the city of Memphis, and I share in your pain over this tragic loss. Justice for Tyre. pic.twitter.com/KyRIXXoc6E — Mike Conley (@mconley11) January 28, 2023

To our own ppl smh, that video is disturbing asl — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) January 28, 2023