The NBA has released a statement addressing the death of Tyre Nichols. The league also emphasized its commitment to end police brutality and all other social issues that the world is facing.

On Friday evening, two videos–one body cam footage and one traffic surveillance video–pertaining to Nichols’ arrest were released to the public. Nichols was a 29-year-old Black male who died at a hospital a few days after his encounter with five Memphis police officers.

“The images of Tyre Nichols’ life needlessly cut short are horrifying. While there have been steps toward accountability in this instance, the NBA family remains committed to partnering with advocates, policymakers and law enforcement to work toward solutions to the issues we continue to face,” the NBA said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Nichols, the entire Memphis community and those who are affected by these tragic images and loss.”

Tyre Nichols was stopped for reckless driving early in January, leading to an initial confrontation. After he fled on foot, a second confrontation ensued as the police caught and arrested him. The latest videos, however, showed how the policemen brutally hit him–beating the helpless man mercilessly as he called for help.

LeBron James, Chris Paul and several NBA players have since reacted to the videos showing what led to Tyre Nichols’ death. CP3 called for major changes in “all levels,” while James noted that “WE ARE OUR OWN WORSE ENEMY!!!”

“Change is needed at all levels and we all need to do our part. We can’t lose our humanity as a society. To the Nichols’ family and Memphis community, my heart is with you tonight,” Paul said.

The Memphis Grizzlies, for their part, honored Nichols with a moment of silence prior to Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It remains to be seen what the NBA will do in light of the situation, but as an organization known for speaking out and taking action regarding such issues, there will certainly be a lot of eyes on Adam Silver and co.’s next steps.