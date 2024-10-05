Days after his trade to the New York Knicks was announced, Karl-Anthony Towns sat down with Shannon Sharpe to reflect on his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The conversation would not be complete without the two discussing Draymond Green choking Towns' former teammate, Rudy Gobert, in one of the most viral moments of the 2023-2024 season.

When Sharpe asked Towns about the near-brawl, the former No. 1 overall pick laughed while reminiscing and referred to Green and Gobert as having a “funny relationship.” The recently traded forward recalled grabbing ahold of Green in reaction, calling their face-off a “triple nelson.”

“That situation happened so fast,” Towns told Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “All of a sudden I see Draymond do something to Rudy [so] I'm trying to pull Draymond off and I'm like, ‘What, we going to have a triple nelson going on?' I think they have a funny relationship.”

The incident occurred two minutes into a game between the Timberwolves and Warriors on Nov. 14, 2023. The altercation was initially between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels at midcourt before Gobert approached to separate the two and Green came from behind to grab onto the Frenchman's neck. Towns followed the two big men, attempting to separate the grip of Green.

Thompson, McDaniels and Green would all be ejected from the game but it would be the latter who would ultimately be dealt the biggest punishment. Thompson and McDaniels were both handed a $25,000 fine but the problematic 34-year-old was suspended for the following five games. Neither Towns nor Gobert were given any punishment.

Karl-Anthony Towns traded to the Knicks

After nine years in Minnesota with the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns will begin a new chapter in his NBA career after he was traded to the New York Knicks on Oct. 2. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news that also involved the Charlotte Hornets in a three-team deal.

With the trade, Towns joins the Knicks to join forces with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. New York gave up Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota while sending a few other players to Charlotte to complete the deal.

While in Minnesota, Towns, the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, was recognized as a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA center. He was also named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2016 and won the three-point contest during All-Star weekend in 2022. Entering the 2024-2025 season, Towns has averaged over 20 points per game in eight straight seasons, going back to his second year in the league.