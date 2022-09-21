Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce speak their truth on Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves got a lot better this offseason, pulling off a blockbuster trade for one of the premier big men in the Association, Rudy Gobert.

This week, Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett and his former Boston Celtics teammate Paul Pierce sat down and discussed how good Minnesota could be in 2022-23. In The Truth’s eyes, he sees them being a top-four team in the Western Conference:

“I think it’s gonna short them up in the playoffs. They ain’t gonna be a seven eight seed, I think they can be a top-four seed now. That kid Edwards gonna be better, D’Angelo Russell has to stay, he can knock down shots. He’s just gotta figure it out, I don’t need him to be no All-Star, He’s just gotta knock down shots and be solid. Rudy Gobert going to sure up the Timberwolves’ defense now. They couldn’t defend. They had a hard time just defending Memphis. They kept getting walked down,” said Pierce.

Garnett also discussed that he thinks KAT needs to be more consistent and he even questioned how much Minnesota gave up in order to get Gobert in the first place. But, the Timberwolves should undoubtedly be a force, despite losing a “dog” like Patrick Beverley.

Towns now has a legitimate frontcourt running mate. Their interior defense is going to improve by a mile. Gobert is a beast around the rim. Then with Edwards, he’s only getting better each and every year.

It’s an exciting time to be a Timberwolves fan. When you have two icons like Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce believing in your potential, it means something.