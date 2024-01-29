Kevin Garnett could serve a role with Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards is naturally earning a tremendous amount of praise for the Minnesota Timberwolves' success this season, but the selflessness exhibited by Karl-Anthony Towns has been instrumental to the team taking such a big leap in the standings. He might also indirectly lead to the formal return of a franchise legend.

Kevin Garnett, who spent the first 12 seasons and final year-and-a-half of his Hall of Fame career with the Wolves, has been a mentor figure to Towns throughout his time in Minnesota. His distaste of owner Glen Taylor has caused him to distance himself from the team, however. But with a shake-up expected to take shape in the imminent future, a reunion could be in the works.

“Garnett's guidance is brought up often by Towns,” ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote. “And with the Wolves on the verge of finally being sold by longtime owner Glen Taylor to Marc Lore and partners including Alex Rodriguez, that influence might be drawing closer. Assuming the transaction is finalized, there is a chance Garnett will take a role with the organization, sources told ESPN.”

Kevin Garnett could join Timberwolves at the perfect time

The former MVP is a polarizing personality but remains beloved by Timberwolves fans for being the one to put the team on the map in the early 2000s. He averaged 19.8 points, 11 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 970 games for Minnesota. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, among others, could find Kevin Garnett to be a beneficial presence at Target Center.

The transition of majority ownership to Lore and Rodriguez, which has been brewing for a few years now, could mean multiple changes for the Wolves in addition to this potential hire. Fans will be more than happy, though, just as long as the winning continues.

It feels all-too appropriate for the man who last led Minnesota to first place to come back into the fold just as the franchise is re-establishing its status as a Western Conference power.