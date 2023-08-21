The Team USA men's basketball team played its final FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Germany on Sunday. Team USA won the game by a final score of 99-91, thanks largely to the play of Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards finished with a team-high 34 points for the game, with 14 of his points coming in the fourth quarter.

Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett recently hopped on his show/podcast, KG Certified, and gave a NSFW assessment of Anthony Edwards that will fire up Timberwolves fans, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I’m watching Anthony Edwards, he looks different… You can tell that motherf*cker been working.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“I’m watching Anthony Edwards, he looks different… You can tell that motherf*cker been working.” Kevin Garnett says Ant is about to be a top dog in the league 👀 (via @KevinGarnett5KG)pic.twitter.com/yQjF4ImtZ8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

Anthony Edwards, 22, has played three seasons in the NBA, all as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. He averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across 79 appearances with the Timberwolves during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The former Georgia Bulldogs star shot the ball with impressive accuracy from behind the three-point arc during the 2022-23 regular season — Anthony Edwards' 36.9 percent three-point percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Expect a career year from Edwards during the 2023-24 regular season. After all, Edwards looks like the best player on a Team USA roster that's filled with All-Star caliber players. Don't be surprised if Edwards is in the running for the scoring title next season. And if Edwards can average around 30 points per game next season — which is very much in the realm of possibility — Timberwolves fans should feel good about their chances of making the 2024 playoffs.