The Minnesota Timberwolves have been absolutely rolling this season, sitting at the top of the Western Conference with a 43-19 record. But, things just took a turn for the worst. Big man Karl-Anthony Towns was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his knee on Thursday and will be out indefinitely, which is a massive blow to this team's aspirations moving forward.
That being said, veteran guard Mike Conley believes the Timberwolves can stay afloat and expressed confidence in the rest of this roster.
Via Alan Horton:
“We've got full confidence in our roster for guys to step up & make plays in his absence. We've had some experience with this (last season) & we're gonna have to do it by committee, there's no way to take up what he does with just one guy.”
Towns has been the Timberwolves' second-best player in 2023-24 alongside Anthony Edwards. The former Kentucky standout is averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 42.3% from three-point land. But, his production dipped over the last week, averaging only 16 PPG across the previous four appearances.
A torn meniscus is no joke but KAT was playing through the ailment. For the sake of his long-term health though, the Timberwolves are smart to keep him off the court and examine the next steps. Minnesota just signed TJ Warren to a 10-day deal to add a scoring punch off their bench, a prolific scorer who went nuclear in the NBA Bubble back in 2020 with the Indiana Pacers. He could see a bigger role with the Wolves after the KAT news.