Timberwolves and former All-Star Mike Conley Jr. are close to signing a contract extension amid 2023-24 success

The Minnesota Timberwolves are showing veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. just how much he means to the franchise, as the two sides close in on a two-year contract extension worth $22 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

His arrival has helped the team unlock its full potential and hold the top spot in the Western Conference for most of the season. Fans should be thrilled that management is committed to keeping this group intact going forward. Conley is averaging 10.6 points while shooting a blistering 44.2 percent on 3-point attempts to go with 6.4 assists per game.