The Minnesota Timberwolves are showing veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. just how much he means to the franchise, as the two sides close in on a two-year contract extension worth $22 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

His arrival has helped the team unlock its full potential and hold the top spot in the Western Conference for most of the season. Fans should be thrilled that management is committed to keeping this group intact going forward. Conley is averaging 10.6 points while shooting a blistering 44.2 percent on 3-point attempts to go with 6.4 assists per game.

RECOMMENDED
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert holding a DPOY trophy and maybe a Larry O’Brien trophy to garner clicks
Minnesota Timberwolves bold predictions after 2024 NBA All-Star break

Sheldon Wohlman ·

cG9zdDoyNjk5NTM0-thumbnail
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards get top NBA All-Star Weekend grades

Sheldon Wohlman ·

Anthony Edwards with the Timberwolves arena in the background, also have the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend logo, Skills Challenge
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on why NBA All-Star Game isn't taken seriously

Joey Mistretta ·

 