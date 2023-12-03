Minnesota's fourth quarter comeback win against the Hornets had Mike Conley speaking highly about Rudy Gobert's interior presence.

The Minnesota Timberwolves won a close cross-conference matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves' 123-117 victory improved their record to 15-4. Minnesota had contributions from multiple players, but Mike Conley praised Rudy Gobert for his offensive influence in the matchup.

Rudy Gobert helped the Timberwolves over a hungry Hornets team

Gobert was a force on the interior, as the veteran center ended the night with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Mike Conley discussed the impact of Gobert's performance in a post-game interview:

“His gravity allowed for us to do a lot of those things late in the game, the space that we had,” Conley said, per Chris Hine.

Charlotte led the game with a few minutes left in the game, but Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for the late attack that gave the Wolves the advantage. Towns finished the game with 28 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, which was partially helped by Gobert's presence.

Gobert contributed to Minnesota's 58 points in the paint. The Timberwolves only shot 35% on three-pointers, but they made their shots at opportune times. Mike Conley helped lead the facilitation of the offense with a team-high 10 assists. The 36-year-old notched a double-double with his 14 points.

The Hornets have faced a lot of adversity with injuries and off-the-court issues. However, they remain one of the most dangerous NBA teams. Charlotte moved to 6-12 after the loss to Minnesota but looks to continue to compete to make the NBA Playoffs.

Rudy Gobert appears to be returning to All-Star form. He is one of the reasons the Timberwolves are one of the top teams in the Western Conference.