NBA Free Agency is finally here with players and teams able to negotiate contracts. Contracts cannot become official until July 6 but deals that are agreed upon in principle are what's being reported. The Minnesota Timberwolves entered NBA Free Agency looking to bolster their depth around stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. They made a crucial contract decision on veteran wing Taurean Prince earlier this week and now it appears as if they have his replacement. The Timberwolves agreed to a deal in principle with veteran wing Troy Brown Jr. in NBA free agency as per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Troy Brown has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Troy Brown Jr. entered free agency after spending one season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He carved out a productive role with the Lakers last season but will now look to contribute for the Timberwolves. He was originally drafted by the Washington Wizards with the No. 15 overall pick in 2018 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls after two and a half seasons with the Wizards.

Last season with the Lakers, Brown averaged 7.1 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In the playoffs, Brown saw his numbers drop dramatically to only 1.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists with splits of 35.7 percent shooting from the field and 13.3 percent shooting from the three-point line.

The Timberwolves are still expected to bring back Nickeil Alexander-Walker in NBA free agency to continue to solidify their depth.