By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has missed approximately the last month and a half with a shoulder injury. The last time he played was back on November 23rd against the Indiana Pacers, a game Minnesota ended up winning.

Since Prince’s injury, the Timberwolves have done little but tread water, as the team currently owns a 17-21 record, which is good for the 11th-best in the Western Conference. However, a recent encouraging injury update indicates that the Timberwolves won’t have to wait any longer for their productive forward to return to the lineup.

Prince plans to make his return Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, per a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Additionally, center Naz Reid (back spasms) and guard Bryn Forbes (right shoulder soreness) are both questionable to play for Minnesota.

Taurean Prince, 28, is in his seventh year in the NBA and second as a member of the Timberwolves. He’s averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 18 appearances this season (zero starts). Prince is shooting the ball very efficiently both from the field and behind the three-point arc — he’s converting 49.5% of his total field goal attempts and 38.9% of his threes.

As productive as Prince has been for the Wolves off the bench so far this year, don’t expect his return to change the trajectory of Minnesota’s season or anything close to that. After all, the team is still banged up as Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t played since late November, and pass-first point guard Jordan McLaughlin has been sidelined for almost a month now.