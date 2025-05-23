The Minnesota Timberwolves were not able to tie the series going back home, as they lost 118-103 in Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Some of the same problems that haunted them in Game 1 came back to face them two days later, and one of them was the play of Julius Randle.

In the first half of Game 1, Randle was on a heater and couldn't be stopped. Since then, he hasn't been able to find a rhythm, and in this game, he finished with six points, five rebounds, and five assists. Randle knows he has to play better, and he knows what the Thunder are doing to make it tough on him.

“We know what type of defense they are,” Randle said via The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. “They’re going to swarm you. So I’ve got to get myself into actions, setting screens, on the move. I think I was just like standing and spectating a little too much today.

“I’ll figure it out. I’m not too worried about it.”

Randle has been key to the Timberwolves' success so far this postseason, and when he's playing at a high level, they usually win games. The Thunder have shown that they're a pesky defense, and Randle is going to have to match their physicality if they want to get back into the series.

Timberwolves down 2-0 in series vs. Thunder

The Timberwolves could not find much of a rhythm against the Thunder at all in Game 2, including Randle, who was benched in the fourth quarter after his poor shooting night. It was also obvious that frustrations started to kick in, as Jaden McDaniels shoved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the ground while he was guarding him. McDaniels ended up getting called for a flagrant foul, and after the game, he explained his mindset behind the move.

“I just wanted to foul him for real. I wasn't even mad. I just had fouls to use,” McDaniels said in his postgame presser, via Clemente Almanza of the Thunder Wire.

The Timberwolves are now going to need to regroup if they want a chance at getting back into the series, and it starts with getting easy shots and playing their style of defense. So far, it seems impossible to stop Gilgeous-Alexander, but if they can stop everybody else around him, they may have a chance to get in the win column. Getting Randle back in a groove will be key as well.