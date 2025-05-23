World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, is coming off his third career major win after winning the PGA Championship for the very first time. On Friday, Scheffler showed signs of discomfort after his tee shot at the 2nd.

Scheffler remained on the course and ended the day one over. He bogeyed the 12th and 14th after starting on the back nine, but did birdie the 1st before appearing to injure his back on the tee shot at the 2nd. After feeling a tad better, Scheffler birdied the 6th, followed by a par at the 7th.

On the 8th, Scottie just missed his third birdie of the day. The ball took a slight slant toward the left of the hole, and he tapped in for par. On the 9th, he hit a great tee shot but overshot on the approach, landing it long. He did not have a good birdie look attempting from the rough. Scottie overshot that as well and had a 40-foot par save. He bogeyed for the third time.

Scheffler is in a tough position to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one he really wants. He has finished second twice after a playoff loss to Sam Burns in 2022, followed by a second-place finish last season to defender Davis Riley. Riley and Scottie were paired together on the first two days as well. Riley struggled on the first two days, shooting one over and making it difficult for him to defend over the weekend if he makes the cut.

Scheffler is currently tied for 48th at -1 and is on the cut line.

Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on Scheffler and mentioned what he thinks separates him from the rest of the pack. The world No. 1 has been on top for a few years now, and it is not easy to sustain the dominance.

We will see if Scheffler picks it up over the weekend and wins his third tournament of the season.