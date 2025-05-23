Anthony Edwards has defined the new age of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The All-Star guard has his team back in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season. However, an ankle injury he suffered in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder had fans concerned about his availability before Game 2. He was outperformed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 1, but comeback efforts have become a habit for Edwards this season.

Edwards landed awkwardly on his ankle at the end of the first quarter in Game 1 on Tuesday. He went to the locker room before the end of the quarter, but he came back into the game. There were questions about the Minnesota star's availability, but he isn't feeling any lingering pain, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Charania said that Edwards is ready to go for Game 2. He went on to mention that a team executive compared the 23-year-old to LeBron James when it comes to his ability to come back from injuries.

"One team executive today told me it reminds him a lot of LeBron James in the way both guys can have these ugly injuries… and then 15 minutes later they're able to bounce right back." Shams Charania on Anthony Edwards playing through an ankle injury.pic.twitter.com/K8Zno7Mvsa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He has this uncanny ability to play through pain,” Charania said. “One team executive today told me it reminds him a lot of LeBron James in the way both guys can have these ugly injuries…and then 15 minutes later they're able to bounce right back.”

Edwards is one of the first names mentioned when NBA fans talk about who the next face of the league is after James retires. The Timberwolves star said that he doesn't want the title, and James supported his decision. One thing that he can't deny is that he is already among the best players in the league.

Edwards played through his ankle injury in Game 1, but it bothered him throughout the game. He finished with 18 points, well below his postseason average. His team was unable to pick up his slack and the Timberwolves lost, 114-88.

Edwards got some more motivation to play well before the game started on Thursday, watching Gilgeous-Alexander receive this year's MVP award.

Oklahoma City looks to take a 2-0 lead in the series in Game 2. However, fans expect Edwards to put forth a great effort to avenge the Game 1 loss.