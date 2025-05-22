Following Game 1, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had an NSFW message for himself. However, teammate and veteran Mike Conley echoed that same sentiment to reporters before Game 2.

“He always comes in the next day angry… You can tell he's kinda no nonsense with a lot of things,” Conley said via Dane Moore. “He's looking forward to playing. He would play the next night if he could.”

Mike Conley on what Anthony Edwards is like the next day in practice after he has a game where he doesn't play up to his typical standards — like Game 1.



"He always comes in the next day angry… You can tell he's kinda no nonsense with a lot of things. He's looking forward to… pic.twitter.com/qpUJWXeZ48 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) May 22, 2025

Throughout the playoffs, Edwards has been the focal point of the team's offense and defense. Still, he hasn't been given a free pass if he has a bad game.

Most notably, his head coach Chris Finch called him out following a rough Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.



The head coach said that Edwards needs to not focus on scoring if he's having a bad game. And that there are other ways to contribute and stay locked in. The All-NBA guard has taken that message to heart and has emphasized that aggression.



However, this is a intelligent aggression. It's not one where Edwards is playing angry and not channeling that energy. He's channeling it into his teammates, coaches, and on both sides of the ball.

In every series, the Timberwolves have lost the first game, and then came crawling back. Could this be the same ocurrence in the Western Conference Finals?

Anthony Edwards's aggression is the Timberwolves key

Once again, Edwards's lack of aggression was the Timberwolves downfall. When he is aggressive, he's one of the most unstoppable players in the league.

If the Timberwolves can unlock that combined sense of aggression, it can be the uprising that they need. If not, the Thunder will take total advantage.

They have been the ones pushing the throttle past the breaking point. Consistently getting to the rim, drawing fouls, as well as getting to the free-throw line has been their X-factor.

However, Minnesota can balance that out with its own offensive strategy. First off, the 3-point shooting is a major threat. When Edwards, Naz Reid and others get going, they are tough to stop.

Most importantly, though, the team is positionless. Although guys like Rudy Gobert and Reid are centers, they can play off their respective positions.

At the end of the day, Game 2 might be the time that the real Timberwolves come to play. An abysmal Game 1 was discouraging, but perhaps the swift kick the team needed.

The Thunder and Timberwolves will square off on Thursday, as the latter looks to even the series.